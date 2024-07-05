News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hip Hip Hooray For The Mumbaikar Spirit

Hip Hip Hooray For The Mumbaikar Spirit

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 05, 2024 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

This was the first time I was shooting a victory parade for the Indian cricket team and as a cricket fan this was one of the coolest assignments I have had by far.

Wearing a blue t-shirt and a pair of jeans, I set out to capture for posterity this joyful memory and celebrate Team India's victory.

As I reached Churchgate station at around 3 on Thursday afternoon, I saw fans shouting "Apna Captain kaisa ho, Rohit Sharma jaisa ho."

I couldn't agree more.

Hours before the team's victory parade, a sea of humanity began walking towards Marine Drive and the Wankhede stadium to celebrate the World Cup-winning champions.

While walking through the crowd, I was a little unnerved but kept going.

Thanks to a friend, I had a spot on a building terrace on Marine Drive, which was a perfect vantage point and the view was just SPECTACULAR!

IMAGE: Fans with the Tricolour on Marine Drive ahead of the victory parade. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Even the rains couldn't dampen the Mumbaikars' spirit.

 

IMAGE: Are people branching out of that tree?

 

IMAGE: Still wondering how people in cars reached their homes!

 

 

IMAGE: Have you ever seen a car covered with HUMANS!

 

IMAGE: 'Dadi, Dadi, Dadi', the crowd began cheering this elderly lady, who was waving the Indian flag from her window.

 

IMAGE: Mumbaikars also made way for an ambulance while the open-top parade bus was stuck in human traffic.

 

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj dances away to glory.

 

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav takes a selfie with Rishabh Pant.

 

IMAGE: How can you not fall in love with this city and its spirit!
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
