Hip Hip Hooray For The Mumbaikar Spirit

This was the first time I was shooting a victory parade for the Indian cricket team and as a cricket fan this was one of the coolest assignments I have had by far.
Wearing a blue t-shirt and a pair of jeans, I set out to capture for posterity this joyful memory and celebrate Team India's victory.
As I reached Churchgate station at around 3 on Thursday afternoon, I saw fans shouting "Apna Captain kaisa ho, Rohit Sharma jaisa ho."
I couldn't agree more.
Hours before the team's victory parade, a sea of humanity began walking towards Marine Drive and the Wankhede stadium to celebrate the World Cup-winning champions.
While walking through the crowd, I was a little unnerved but kept going.
Thanks to a friend, I had a spot on a building terrace on Marine Drive, which was a perfect vantage point and the view was just SPECTACULAR!