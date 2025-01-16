Bumrah Laughs Off Fake News Report

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is facing speculation about his availability for the Champions Trophy 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah took to X to mock a page for spreading fake news regarding his fitness.

The bowler, who sustained an injury during the fifth Test against Australia and refrained from bowling after Day 2, is facing speculation about his availability for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.

Amid swirling rumours, an X page claimed that Bumrah had been advised bed rest and ruled out of the tournament. Responding with humour, Bumrah wrote, 'I know fake news is easy to spread, but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable.'

Bumrah's witty response has gone viral, with fans lauding him for shutting down misinformation with grace.

Bumrah was recently named ICC Player of the Month for December, following his exceptional performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He finished the series as the leading wicket-taker, with 32 wickets in nine innings at an average of 13.06, including three five-wicket hauls.