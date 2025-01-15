Gambhir Blames Sarfaraz For Dressing Room Leaks

While Gautam Gambhir's anger at the leaks is understandable, blaming Sarfaraz Khan without concrete proof seems premature and unnecessary.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir reportedly accused Sarfaraz Khan of leaking dressing room conversations to the media. Photograph: BCCI

Team India's campaign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series was overshadowed by controversies, with dressing room conversations finding their way into the media.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the issue at a press conference before the final Test against Australia, calling for accountability and discretion.

According to reports, Gambhir was furious after the team's defeat in the fourth Test, delivering a stern warning to the players. He reportedly told them to follow his instructions or risk being benched.

The coach singled out Rishabh Pant, criticising his reckless shot in the second innings in Melbourne, which Gambhir believed cost India the match.

When asked about these leaks at a press conference, Gambhir refrained from pointing fingers but stressed the importance of keeping internal discussions private.

'Debates between coach and player should remain in the dressing room. Stern words. They were just reports, not truth,' Gambhir said.

Now a report by News 24 claims that Gambhir accused young batter Sarfaraz Khan of leaking dressing room conversations to the media.

Sarfaraz, who did not feature in any of the five Tests against Australia, was reportedly mentioned by Gambhir during a review meeting with Board of Control for Cricket in India officials. Captain Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar were present at the meeting.

Observers find it difficult to believe that Sarfaraz would risk his budding career by leaking sensitive information.

'Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. The only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance. There were honest words and honesty is important. There is only one tendency and there is only one discussion -- it's the team's first ideology that matters,' Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Sydney Test.

The Indian Express newspaper then reported that after the Melbourne Test, Gambhir lashed out at the team, saying, 'Bahut ho gaya' (Enough is enough).

He was reportedly frustrated with the batters' refusal to adapt to game situations and their insistence on playing their 'natural game' instead of adhering to the team's plans.

The report painted a picture of a chaotic Indian dressing room, with several clashing personalities adding to the turmoil.

While Gambhir's anger at the leaks is understandable, blaming Sarfaraz without concrete proof seems premature and unnecessary.

This unfortunate allegation about Sarfaraz comes amid claims that Rohit Sharma was running a PR campaign to shield himself from criticism following his struggles against New Zealand and Australia.