Vice-Captain To Sidelines: What's Next for Gill?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill finds himself on the sidelines of leadership discussions. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's position in the Indian cricket team has become a topic of discussion.

The talented batter, who was India's vice-captain in white-ball formats last year, now finds himself on the sidelines of leadership discussions.

Gill's place in the T20I team is non-existent, his Test spot is uncertain, and even his position in the ODI setup is under scrutiny.

With Rohit Sharma nearing the end of his captaincy stint, the Board of Control for Cricket in India seems to be shifting its focus toward grooming new leaders. Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant are reportedly being positioned as future captaincy candidates.

Bumrah, who led India in two matches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, appears to be the frontrunner for the Test captaincy. However, concerns over his injury history have prompted the selectors to consider Pant and Jaiswal as potential vice-captains.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra weighed in on the leadership transition, noting Gill's fall from grace in the pecking order, 'Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant -- which of the two can become the captain? It's a beautiful question because, as per sources, Rohit has said that he will manage the team for a few months, but after that, you (the BCCI) can find whoever you want. Since there could be an injury issue with Bumrah, it's your wish,' Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

'I had a solution that we should see after six months. If Jasprit Bumrah captains the entire England tour, appoint a vice-captain properly because you have to groom him. Let's be very honest, when we won the T20 World Cup, it seemed like the grooming process was going very well,' he added.

Gill's absence from leadership considerations has been abrupt and unexpected. Chopra highlighted this shift, saying, 'Everything looked fine. Shubman Gill was being made the vice-captain. He was regularly being assigned that role, and then suddenly Shubman Gill was dropped. So pressure was put on him as to what was happening as he is potentially not coming in the captaincy thoughts and is not coming in the T20 format at all.'

Gill's performance outside Asia has also been a concern. Since June 2021, he has averaged just 17.64 in 18 innings outside the subcontinent. His disappointing run in the recent Test series in Australia, where he averaged 18.60 with a highest score of 31 in five innings, has come under sharp scrutiny.

As India gears up for a five-Test series in England this summer, Gill's struggles with the bat could further impact his role in the team.

Gill has confirmed his availability for Punjab in their sixth round Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, starting January 23 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. His return to the domestic circuit offers a chance to work with Punjab Coach Wasim Jaffer, the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy history.

This opportunity comes at a critical time for Gill, as the Indian team management has laid down strict protocols following the 3-1 Test series loss in Australia.

Gill's last Ranji appearance for Punjab was in 2022, against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals. With his form under scrutiny, this domestic season could be pivotal in rebuilding his case for a more prominent role in the Indian team.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates Lohri with his family. Photograph and video: Shubman Gill/Instagram

His future in the Indian team remains unclear. Can he recapture his form and return to the leadership conversation, or will his time at the top have been fleeting?

Amidst the professional challenges, Gill recently celebrated Lohri with his family at his new home. Sharing pictures on social media, the batter gave fans a glimpse of his joyful moments at home, surrounded by loved ones.