HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Rohit attend Champions Trophy opening ceremony in Pakistan?

Will Rohit attend Champions Trophy opening ceremony in Pakistan?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 16:38 IST

x

Champions Trophy opening on Feb 16 or 17; PCB hopeful Rohit will be there

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: PCB is confident that India captain Rohit Sharma will be in attendance at the event. Photograph: ICC/X

The opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy will be held either on February 16 or 17 and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that India captain Rohit Sharma will be in attendance at the event.

 

The PCB source also said that it is awaiting communication from the ICC on the schedule of the customary captains' photo-shoot and the pre-event press conference.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on February 19 in Karachi. However, India will play all their matches in Dubai, starting with the clash against Bangladesh on February 20, after refusing to travel to Pakistan owing to security concerns.

The source said PCB has procured all relevant clearances from its government to promptly issue visas to all captains, players and team officials who will come here for pre-tournament events.

"This obviously includes Rohit or any other Indian team player or official or board official," he added.

Another source confirmed to PTI that the PCB has made it clear to the ICC that the opening ceremony, featuring all teams and their captains, will take place in Pakistan.

"This is in line with the usual protocols and since the opening match is on 19th the opening ceremony can be expected either on the 16th or 17th," the source added.

He said the schedule of the opening ceremony would depend on the warm-up matches list.

The source said that recently three Indian nationals, who were a part of the ICC delegation which came to Pakistan, were promptly issued visas once the world body sent their names to the PCB.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin opens about farewell Test
Ashwin opens about farewell Test
Mumbai awaits Rohit's call as Jaiswal joins Ranji camp
Mumbai awaits Rohit's call as Jaiswal joins Ranji camp
Historic! India women smash ODI record
Historic! India women smash ODI record
'He was a major factor in Australia's BGT win'
'He was a major factor in Australia's BGT win'
Bumrah would be too hot to handle for Bradman: Gilly
Bumrah would be too hot to handle for Bradman: Gilly

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

webstory image 2

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 3

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

VIDEOS

Tokyo: A city where history shapes modern life3:03

Tokyo: A city where history shapes modern life

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan' in Delhi5:00

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan'...

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation2:50

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD