Wankhede@50: 6 Memorable Moments

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, one of Indian cricket's most legendary venues, will mark its 50th anniversary on January 19, 2025.
The stadium hosted its 1st Test match in January 1975, when Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi-led India played the West Indies.
Clive Lloyd's unbeaten 242 helped the Windies thump the hosts by 201 runs.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic 6 to seal the 2011 ICC World Cup is etched in Indian cricket folklore.
Dhoni hit Nuwan Kulasekara over long on for a six at the Wankhede on April 2, 2011 to guide India to their 2nd ODI World Cup title.
Playing for Bombay, Ravi Shastri hit Baroda's left arm spinner Tilak Raj for 6 sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy match at the Wankhede in January 1985.
Ravi was the 2nd batter to achieve the feat after the legendary Gary Sobers in 1968.
Sunil Gavaskar recorded his 1st double century in India at the Wankhede.
Sunny stroked a brilliant 205 against the West Indies in December 1978 and added another 73 in the second innings to amass 300-plus runs in a high-scoring match which ended in a draw.
Sachin Tendulkar ended his illustrious 24-year international career at Wankhede.
His 200th and final Test, played against the West Indies in November 2013, was an emotional farewell for millions, and for the batting great too.
Vinod Kambli announced his arrival with a sensational 224 against England in February 1993 at Wankhede.
This knock came in just his 3rd Test and was followed by another double century in the next Test against Zimbabwe.
Despite this stellar start, the talented leftie finished with just 17 Tests.
India registered its 1st ever whitewash (3-0) in Test cricket when Mohammad Azharuddin's side thrashed England by an innings and 15 runs in the final game at Wankhede.