Yashasvi Jaiswal: The six King...rewriting records in Rajkot

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century. Photograph: BCCI

During the fourth day of the third Test in Rajkot, Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to score two double-hundreds against England in Tests.

His unbeaten 214-run knock marked the second instance in the ongoing series and set several records.

In addition to this achievement, Jaiswal also secured the record for the most sixes in a Test series for India, hitting 22 overhead boundaries against England.

This remarkable feat makes him the first player worldwide to achieve 20 sixes in a Test series. Rohit Sharma trails behind in second place with 19 sixes.

Jaiswal's incredible innings in Rajkot not only solidified his place in the records but also established him as the first player to hit the most sixes in a Test innings for India, slamming 12 sixes against England. This surpassed Navjot Sidhu's eight maximums in 1994.

In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Jaiswal has been a standout performer, amassing 545 runs at an average of 109 in three matches and six innings. His exceptional record includes one half-century and two double-hundreds, with the best score being 214 not out.

Since his Test debut in 2023 against West Indies, Jaiswal has been a consistent force, participating in seven long-format matches and scoring 861 runs at an impressive average of 71.75.