Ashwin to rejoin team on Day 4

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the return of lead off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the Indian side.

Ashwin had temporarily withdrawn from the squad during Day 2 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot due to a family emergency.

The experienced off-spinner, who had achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing 500 Test wickets on the same day he left the field, is set to rejoin the team on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match.

Ashwin's return brings a boost to the Indian team, as they look to secure a favourable outcome in the series against England.