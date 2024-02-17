News
'Don't see weakness in Jaiswal's game'

'Don't see weakness in Jaiswal's game'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 17, 2024 18:36 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal's flawless performance in Indian conditions. Photograph: BCCI
 

In a testament to his remarkable skill, young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal notched his third Test century during the Rajkot Test, drawing praise from retired England batter Kevin Pietersen.

'I don't see a single weakness in Jaiswal's game in Indian conditions,' KP remarked, acknowledging his skillful century against England.

However, the cricket pundit also highlighted the upcoming challenges for Jaiswal.

'His greatest challenge is going to be scoring runs away from home. To be classified as a great player at the end of your career, you gotta get 100s away from home in ALL conditions,' KP added emphasising the need to excel in diverse global conditions for long-term greatness.

After an outstanding bowling performance by India in the initial sessions, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the hero during the final stretch. Despite the setback of losing Captain Rohit Sharma early, both Jaiswal and Shubman Gill encountered initial challenges in the second innings.

Undeterred, Jaiswal seized control, sparking India's offensive with a spectacular display against James Anderson, smashing three consecutive boundaries in the 27th over.

Though he took 80 deliveries to reach his half-century, Jaiswal accelerated his pace, achieving a century in 122 balls, adorned with nine fours and five sixes.

REDIFF CRICKET
