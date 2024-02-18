News
Heartbreaking! Run-out drama denies Gill 4th Test century

Heartbreaking! Run-out drama denies Gill 4th Test century

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 18, 2024 12:43 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill who was run out on 91 looks dejected. Photographs: BCCI

In a display of frustration, India's Shubman Gill smashed his bat after narrowly missing his fourth Test century in Rajkot.

Shubman Gill

Gill's dismissal at 91 during the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium left him visibly disappointed.

 

Shubman Gill

Resuming from his overnight score of 65, Gill appeared composed and solid on Day 4 until a disastrous run-out ended his innings. During Tom Hartley's over, Kuldeep Yadav's indecision led to a run-out attempt, with Gill falling inches short after a belated dive.

Shubman Gill

Attempting a quick single, Gill reversed direction upon seeing Kuldeep hesitate, but his late response and dive couldn't prevent being run-out by Tom Hartley in the 64th over. This marked the second occasion Gill fell in the 90s.

Despite his frustration, Gill's innings showcased his skill and determination in the face of an unfortunate dismissal.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

