Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story

Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 18, 2024 11:10 IST
IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma hugs debutant Sarfaraz Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan realised his dream by making his debut for India in the Rajkot Test against England.

The Mumbai batter, showcasing his talent with a splendid 62 off 66 balls in his inaugural international innings, shared a heartwarming Instagram story, capturing a hug with captain Rohit Sharma.

 

In his impactful debut, Sarfaraz played a pivotal role in India's total of 445, displaying promise until an unfortunate run-out, following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, dashed his century hopes.

Having previously expressed his admiration for Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz stated, "Rohit Sharma is my favourite player – he has exceptional pull shots. Even in my dressing room, everyone talks about the three double hundreds of Rohit."

The heartwarming Instagram story encapsulates the special moment between Sarfaraz and the Indian skipper.

