Home  » Cricket » Yash Dhull's journey from heart surgery to Ranji ton

Yash Dhull's journey from heart surgery to Ranji ton

Source: ANI
October 21, 2024 16:31 IST
Yash Dhull

IMAGE: Delhi’s Yash Dhull celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Following his century during the Elite Group D Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu on Sunday, young Delhi batter Yash Dhull expressed gratefulness on his return to action following a heart surgery back in July.

In the first innings for Delhi, Dhull is unbeaten at 103* in 189 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes. Delhi is trailing by 410 runs, at 264/8 as they aim to overcome the gigantic total of 674/6 declared posted by TN in their first innings after being put to bat first by Delhi. With the action highly in favour of TN, Dhull holds the fort for Delhi and would like to reduce the deficit as much as possible.

 

Though Dhull said the issue he faced was minor, it could have caused some serious problems if left unaddressed.

"This was a very important innings for me because this is after surgery," Dhull said after the day's play as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I have seen a lot. When you come back to playing on such a platform and start a new innings, this is good motivation and a positive sign," he added.

Speaking about the issue that caused him to choose the surgery option, Dhull, who would turn 22 this year in November, said, "I got to know it is minor and from birth [congenital]. But I am playing at the ground again, this is God's doing. I am blessed. I got to know [of the issue] during a camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This is life. Something or the other happens."

"This was a congenital problem. Normally the surgery happens after birth. Mine has happened very late. That we got to know was very important. Because after the age of 35, this would have harmed. Being back on the field makes me very happy," he added.

Dhull had captained India in the U19 World Cup 2022 and brought the cup home. He completed his sixth first-class ton in only his 25th first-class game. After scoring just 10 against Chhattisgarh, in his first game since February, Dhull said that he was looking forward to bat as he usually does without much changes.

"I am focusing on doing what I have always done and I believe in that. This was a very important innings personally. I told myself that and visualised what I would do," he added.

With a game to go, Delhi would be aiming to hold off TN and prevent them from growing their lead at the top of Group D.

