Why 'Clueless Rohit' Is Trending

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's captaincy decisions, including his team selection and tactics, have come under intense scrutiny. Photograph: BCCI

India's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru has sparked intense criticism of captain Rohit Sharma.

The defeat, which snapped a six-match winning streak at home, also handed New Zealand their first Test victory on Indian soil in 36 years.

Rohit's captaincy decisions, including his team selection and tactics, have come under intense scrutiny from fans and experts alike.

Rohit's decision to bat first on a pitch that he thought was likely to offer assistance to spinners proved to be a misjudgment. The team's bowling attack, which featured three spinners and two fast bowlers, struggled to contain the New Zealand batsmen.

Social media erupted with criticism of Rohit's captaincy, with many fans labeling him as 'clueless'.

The hashtag #CluelessRohitSharma trended on X, as fans compared the team's performance under his leadership to that of Virat Kohli.

Under Kohli, India lost just two Tests in 31 matches between 2015 and 2021, while Rohit's tenure has seen three defeats in 14 Tests, two of which have occurred this year.