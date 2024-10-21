SKY, Devisha Celebrate Karva Chauth

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty celebrate Karva Chauth with love and laughter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty marked Karva Chauth with a heartwarming celebration in Mumbai.

The couple shared beautiful pictures on Instagram, capturing the special moments of the day. SKY's caption, 'The moon is hiding in Mumbai. Happy Karva Chauth', resonated with many who experienced similar weather conditions.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Suresh Raina shared a festive post with wife Priyanka Chaudhary and family on social media, expressing his wishes for all couples on the occasion.

Deepak Chahar also shared a heartfelt post, highlighting the significance of Karva Chauth for wife Jaya Bhardwaj.

'Seems like the moon played hide and seek today. This is the fourth Karva Chauth for Jaya and me. I know how tough it is for you to stay hungry all day, yet you did it for me. Love you.'