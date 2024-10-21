News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » SKY, Devisha Celebrate Karva Chauth

SKY, Devisha Celebrate Karva Chauth

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 21, 2024 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty celebrate Karva Chauth with love and laughter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devisha Shetty/Instagram
 

Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty marked Karva Chauth with a heartwarming celebration in Mumbai.

Suryakumar Yadav

The couple shared beautiful pictures on Instagram, capturing the special moments of the day. SKY's caption, 'The moon is hiding in Mumbai. Happy Karva Chauth', resonated with many who experienced similar weather conditions.

Suresh Raina

IMAGE: Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Suresh Raina shared a festive post with wife Priyanka Chaudhary and family on social media, expressing his wishes for all couples on the occasion.

Deepak Chahar also shared a heartfelt post, highlighting the significance of Karva Chauth for wife Jaya Bhardwaj.

'Seems like the moon played hide and seek today. This is the fourth Karva Chauth for Jaya and me. I know how tough it is for you to stay hungry all day, yet you did it for me. Love you.'

 

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Chahar/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What Does Karwa Chauth Mean To Me?
What Does Karwa Chauth Mean To Me?
Recipes: Mung Pakori Chaat, Sabudana Dahi Vadas & More
Recipes: Mung Pakori Chaat, Sabudana Dahi Vadas & More
Share Your Karwa Chauth Photos
Share Your Karwa Chauth Photos
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi
Global firms form 'good rice alliance' for farmers
Global firms form 'good rice alliance' for farmers
Kriti Celebrates Her First Karva Chauth
Kriti Celebrates Her First Karva Chauth
Is That Ice On The Yamuna?
Is That Ice On The Yamuna?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

What Bollywood's Karva Chauth Party Looks Like

What Bollywood's Karva Chauth Party Looks Like

Sonakshi's First Karva Chauth

Sonakshi's First Karva Chauth

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances