News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'This Test Wasn't Rohit's Greatest'

'This Test Wasn't Rohit's Greatest'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 21, 2024 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Why did he overbowl Siraj and underbowl Ashwin?

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Rohit Sharma's captaincy decisions. Photograph: BCCI
 

The Indian cricket team's eight wicket defeat to New Zealand in Bengaluru ignited a storm of criticism, with Captain Rohit Sharma bearing the brunt of the blame.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed surprise over some of Rohit's bowling choices, particularly in New Zealand's final innings. He was particularly critical of the extended spell given to Mohammed Siraj, who bowled six overs in the early stages of the chase, despite the conditions not favouring his style of bowling.

'I can understand Siraj getting one or two overs and Bumrah getting a long spell. But Siraj getting 6 overs in that forespell, I think that is far too many and already a lot of runs on the board, and you had that little margin to chase,' Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit Sharma

Manjrekar also questioned the underuse of India's premier spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin. He argued that Ashwin, with his experience and precision, could have been brought into the attack much earlier.

'Another part is Ashwin. When there is no lavish turn on the pitch, the captain tends to use him with a new ball. He would have been tough for the Kiwi batters had he started off with Bumrah, and even if he had come in in the fourth over of the innings,' Manjrekar said.

'The thing with pacers, you might get wickets, but there are always runs coming through edges... I was a bit surprised, I think tactically for Rohit Sharma, this Test match wasn't his greatest.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Those 3 hours won't define us: Rohit defends team
Those 3 hours won't define us: Rohit defends team
Beaten Team India won't back down
Beaten Team India won't back down
Games like these happen, we will move forward: Rohit
Games like these happen, we will move forward: Rohit
Back with a bang! Gavi ends injury layoff
Back with a bang! Gavi ends injury layoff
SEE: Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts
SEE: Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts
Recipe: Paneer Patties & Veggies
Recipe: Paneer Patties & Veggies
New Zealand's Historic Weekend: 5 Titles in 5 Days!
New Zealand's Historic Weekend: 5 Titles in 5 Days!

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Did Overconfidence Cost India?

Did Overconfidence Cost India?

WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after loss

WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances