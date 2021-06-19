WTC final PICS: India vs New Zealand, Day 2

Last updated on: June 19, 2021 17:56 IST

Images from Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, at The Hampshire Bowl, in Southampton, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma plays a defensive shot during Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, at The Hampshire Bowl, on Saturday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did well to withstand an initial swing onslaught with disciplined batting before New Zealand’s pacers reduced India to 69 for 2 by lunch on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final, in Southampton, on Saturday.

After the opening day was rained out, cooler and overcast conditions at the Hampshire Bowl made it a no brainer to bowl first and Kane Williamson did just that.

India decided to go in with the playing eleven they announced two days back despite a change in conditions, while New Zealand went in with a four-prong pace attack at the expense of a specialist spinner, with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme being the fifth seam bowling option.

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Opening for the first time in England, Rohit (34 off 68) and Gill (28 off 64) came into the middle with a clear gameplan and applied themselves brilliantly against the potent pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

As he often does, Rohit batted with an open stance to negate left-arm pacer Boult's trademark in-swingers while Gill stood outside his crease to tackle Southee's out-swingers. There were moments when Gill was not afraid to come down the track.

Gill, who had played the short ball extremely well in his debut series in Australia, pulled Boult off the front foot for India's first boundary of the final.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson celebrates dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Rohit got going with a couple of fours off Southee in the following over; one, a cut through point and the other a thick edge past the slip cordon.

Gill welcomed Kyle Jamieson into the attack with a lovely straight drive off an in-swinger.

The New Zealand bowlers struggled to keep things tight as India reached 41 for no loss in 11 overs, without a maiden over bowled. No runs were scored for the next three overs as the openers did a fine job to survive the first hour of play.

The young Gill took a nasty hit on his helmet grille after Jamieson caught him by surprise with a sharp bouncer.

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates with teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The lanky pacer provided the much-needed breakthrough by having Rohit caught at third slip, Southee taking a terrific catch.

Neil Wagner sent Gill back in his first over with the one angling away and straight into the hands of wicketkeeper B J Watling, scripting New Zealand's late fightback in the session.

Cheteshwar Pujara (0 off 24) and skipper Virat Kohli (6 off 12) were in the middle when lunch was taken.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field.

Persistent rain washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday and Williamson said the overcast conditions prompted his decision to put India in to bat.

"The conditions, a bit of weather around, hopefully we can make use of the first hour, get a bit of seam movement," Williamson said.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner is ecstatic after dismissing Shubman Gill. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

New Zealand went into the match with an all-seam attack, leaving out spinner Ajaz Patel and picking all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme instead.

India had announced their playing eleven on Thursday, playing both their spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, and picking veteran Ishant Sharma as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack.

"We'd have probably bowled first as well looking at the conditions but putting runs on the board has been our strength over the years, and that's something we are going to back," India captain Virat Kohli said.

Organisers have allocated a reserve day to make up for lost time.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for Test cricket.