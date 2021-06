June 19, 2021 09:48 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

'Rain... rain... go away! Come again after 5 days,' the Bollywood star posted on Instagram story.

Anushka and daughter Vamika have accompanied India's cricket captain Virat Kohli for the long tour, which began on June 3 and will end in mid-September.

'A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post,' Anushka captioned her solo black and white picture.