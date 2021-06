June 19, 2021 10:10 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin plays a game of darts as rain washes out Day 1 of the WTC final in Southampton on Friday. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Instagram

The opening day of the ICC World Test Championship may have been called off due to rain, but Ravichandran Ashwin kept himself busy.

The spinner enjoyed a game of darts indoors with Physios Nitin Patel and Yogesh Parmar, and Video Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan.

'When rain didn't stop play #TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of darts on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton,' BCCI captioned the video on Instagram on Friday.