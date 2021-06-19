Bolt, Southee, Wagner have a splash

June 19, 2021 09:57 IST

IMAGE: Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner walk round the boundary as play is delayed on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton on Friday. Photographs: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Tired of waiting indoors, pace bowlers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner emerged from the dressing room to check out the rainy day at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

The opening day of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand was washed out because of heavy rain.

Southee, Boult and Wagner walked around the flooded outfield while looking to splash water on each other.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too got a feel of the conditions as he walked around the boundary.

With the entire opening day lost due to rain, the reserve day (June 23) will come into play.

The follow-on rule will not change if play is washed out on Day One, which would have normally in other Test matches.

Both teams will be declared joint winners if the final ends in a draw or a tie. The decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.