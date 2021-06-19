News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli and Co pay respects to Milkha Singh

Kohli and Co pay respects to Milkha Singh

By Rediff Cricket
June 19, 2021 16:31 IST
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane sporting black arm-bands to mourn the Milkha Singh

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane sporting black arm-bands on Day 2 of the WTC Test played against New Zealand in Southampton on Saturday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Indian cricket team wore black arm-bands to mourn the death of India’s track legend Milkha Singh.

Walking out on Day 2 of the rain-marred WTC final, the Indian players were seen donning black-arm bands on Saturday.

 

‘#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19,’ BCCI tweeted.

Kohli paid tribute to the legendary Olympian on Twitter.

"A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh ji. You will never be forgotten," Kohli tweeted.

After rain ensured no play on Day 1, the match finally commenced on Saturday as New Zealand won the toss and elected to field.

Milkha Singh died late on Friday night due to COVID-related complications.

 

Rediff Cricket
