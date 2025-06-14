HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is AB de Villiers South Africa's Lucky Charm?

Is AB de Villiers South Africa's Lucky Charm?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 14, 2025 00:41 IST

AB De Villiers

IMAGE: Screen grab of AB de Villiers at Lord’s on Friday.

After cheering Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL title earlier this year, AB de Villiers might be on the verge of witnessing yet another historic triumph — this time, for his country.

 

With South Africa just 69 runs away from a famous victory in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, fans have begun calling ABD the 'lucky charm' of 2025.

Aiden Markram’s unbeaten century and Temba Bavuma’s gritty 65 n.o. have put South Africa on the brink of chasing down 282 — what would be the highest successful chase in Test cricket at Lord’s. Watching from afar, AB de Villiers threw his weight behind the Proteas, calling it a “massive moment” for South African cricket.

Social media has erupted with memes and messages hailing him as a symbol of good fortune. First RCB, now possibly the Proteas — could de Villiers complete a rare double in the same year?

Victory on Day 4 would not only break South Africa’s ICC drought, but also elevate the 'ABD effect' to near-mythical status.

The final chapter of this story — and of South Africa’s long wait for a men’s world title — could be written on Saturday. And if they succeed, don’t be surprised if 'Lucky Charm de Villiers' trends again.

