Gill, Rahul slam fifties in warm-up game

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats during Day 1 of the four-day intra-squad match between the Indian senior side and India A at Beckenham, London, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian skipper Shubman Gill and K L Rahul were among the runs while Shardul Thakur delivered a solid performance with the ball on Day 1 of the four-day intra-squad match between the Indian senior side and India A at Beckenham, London, on Friday.

Rahul had scored 116 and 51 during the second unofficial Test against England Lions at Northampton.

Gill, who has a poor average of 14.66 in England and has scored just 88 runs in six innings across three matches here with a best score of 28, will take plenty of confidence from his knock.

Thakur, who scored 27 (in the first unofficial Test) and 19 and 34 (in the second unofficial Test) against England Lions apart from taking two wickets, also got some valuable game time as he vies with Nitish Kumar Reddy for the spot of a pace-bowling all-rounder in the team.

IMAGE: K L Rahul is likely to succeed Rohit Sharma as Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner in the 5-match series against England. Photograph: BCCI

India's first Test against England at Leeds from June 20 will mark the start of a new era under newly appointed captain Gill, as he aims to lead a new-look team to glory following the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests and Ravichandran Ashwin from international cricket.

The remaining four matches will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India's squad for England series:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.