Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final Day: Rain Unlikely

WTC Final Day: Rain Unlikely

By Rediff Cricket
June 23, 2021 08:47 IST
WTC

IMAGE: The first and fourth days of the WTC Final were completely washed out. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
 

The weather forecast for Day 6 of the World Test Championship Final in Southampton looks promising.

There are less chance of rain and it sets up an exciting final day of cricket.

WTC

If the game ends in a draw, India and New Zealand will share the World Test Championship title, but there are those who hope that a result could be possible.

'A chilly start in some rural areas, otherwise, it will be a fine and dry day with sunnier skies for many. Feeling warmer than on Tuesday, with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C,' states the UK Met department.

Rediff Cricket
Will India adopt safety-first approach on Day 6?
PIX: India in battle for survival after Southee strikes
Dom's Take: Umbrella in Cricketers' Toolkit?
Sensational Shami Saves the Day for India

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

Vote! Will India bat out the Reserve day?

Sensational Shami Saves the Day for India

