WTC final PIX: India vs New Zealand, Day 5

Last updated on: June 22, 2021 18:46 IST

Images from Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, at The Hampshire Bowl, in Southampton, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's B J Watling during Day 5 of the World Test Championship Final, at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, on Tuesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami's delivered a rousing morning spell to put India in the driver's seat at lunch on Day 5 of the rain-hit World Test Championship final, in Southampton, on Tuesday.

New Zealand's defensive approach failed badly as India’s marauding pacers had them struggling at 135 for 5 at the first break.

Shami (18-8-31-2) found the ideal fuller 'English length' right away while Ishant Sharma (20-9-27-2), coming in for his second spell, was also penetrative as the two senior pacers bowled a probing line to keep the New Zealand batters on tenterhooks.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Ross Taylor with teammates. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Kane Williamson's men could add only 34 runs in 23 overs in the first session after a drizzle caused a delayed start.

The stylish Williamson (19 batting, 112 balls) was forced to show his defensive facet, respecting the bowling as well as conditions with only seven runs added to his third day's score of 12 not out.

The fourth day was washed out.

Ross Taylor (11, 37 balls) was dismissed, as Shami reaped the rewards for finding the fuller length, which enticed the batsman to go for a drive. Shubman Gill, at short cover, took a brilliant diving catch.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Henry Nicholls. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ishant then had the normally dependable Henry Nicholls (7), who went for a 'fishing expedition'. The lanky speedster pushed his length fuller by a yard and the edge was taken by Rohit Sharma at second slip.

BJ Watling (1), in his last Test, got a delivery that would have put the best in the business in trouble.

Shami, who by then had started bossing over the batsmen, bowled one that looked like shaping in but held its line after pitching and clipped the off-bail in the process.

From 117 for 2, New Zealand were reeling at 135 for 5 in no time.

However, the disappointment of the morning session was Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled short and wide, prompting former England captain Nasser Hussain to say they were "pretty balls" that don't yield results.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson bats on Day 5. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

The moment Virat Kohli replaced Bumrah with Shami, things changed drastically as the senior pacer sowed doubts in the batters' minds.

He did not look to make the batsmen play and Williamson was seen doing a "Cheteshwar Pujara", leaving delivery after delivery.

His first four of the morning came in the 20th over of the day (69th for the day), a clip off Bumrah to the mid-wicket boundary.

What Shami and Ishant did was to hit the six-metre length (good length) which did the trick for the Indians.

Earlier, play got underway at Southampton after the start was delayed by an hour because of rain. 91 overs will be bowled in the day if there are no further rain interruptions