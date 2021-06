June 23, 2021 06:49 IST

Day five of the World Test Championship Final ended with India at 64 runs for the loss of two wickets in the second innings.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli defends during Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final, June 20, 2021, Southampton. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Can the Indian batsmen survive the Kiwis bowling attack?

