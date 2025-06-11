WTC Final: Anderson Has Some Handy Tips For Seamers!

IMAGE: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi bowls during a practice session ahead of the World Test Championship final at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

With South Africa's seam attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen and Australia having Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and the ever-dependable Josh Hazlewood in their lineup, the performance of the quicks could be critical in determining the outcome of the World Test Championship final, beginning at Lord's in London on Wednesday.

England's legendary pacer James Anderson, who has 123 wickets at Lord's in 29 Test matches, shared some tips with the pacers featuring in the final.

"Here is definitely somewhere you need to pitch the ball up," Anderson sad as per ICC website.

"A lot of people talk about the top of off stump being the ideal length, but I think here it's more three-quarters up the stump. That way you are a little bit fuller in length, so that's my advice for the seamers," he noted.

According to Anderson, the matchup between Rabada and Australia's Steve Smith will be exciting.

"The main one for me will be Rabada against Steve Smith and I think that could be a really good, interesting battle," Anderson was quoted as saying.

"Smith is one of the best batters in the world and Rabada is one of my favourite bowlers to watch. I think he's got so many attributes that just make me want to tune into the TV and watch him. He's a fantastic player, so I'm really looking forward to that battle," he noted.

Anderson believes that South Africa made the right choice by appointing longtime teammate and fellow England great Stuart Broad as a consultant.

"I think it's a smart move from South Africa. He's someone who's had great success in English conditions and he knows Lord's in particular. He knows the ground very well, he's had success here and I think he can give a lot of information and advice to the South African team which will be great from their point of view," Anderson added.