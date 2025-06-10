WTC Final: Australia to have a new opening pair!

IMAGE: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats during a practice session on the eve of the World Test Championship final at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia have announced their playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, starting at Lord's in London on Wednesday.

Former No. 1-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja would open the innings for Australia while the fit-again Cameron Green would bat at the No. 3 position.

Although Labuschagne averages 45.33 at Lord's, he has never opened for Australia at Test level.

Teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas could not find a spot in the final XI despite putting in solid performances in the practice games. Alex Carey will keep the wickets as Josh Inglis, who hit a century on debut in Sri Lanka two games ago, missed out.

The three pacers in the squad are left-armer Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, who got the nod ahead of Scott Boland. Boland had taken 10 wickets in his last match against India in Sydney, but Hazlewood's superior average and strike rate to Boland in England worked in his favour.

All-rounder Green will play his first Test after recovering from a back surgery, while Beau Webster has retained his spot in the XI.

Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the WTC final at the Oval in June 2023.

The Baggy Greens have not lost a Test series over the past two years, winning away in New Zealand and Sri Lanka while retaining the Ashes in England in 2023.

They also defeated Pakistan and India at home, along with a draw against the West Indies, to secure a spot in the WTC decider against the Proteas.

The summit clash promises to be a thrilling affair with Australia entering their second consecutive final and South Africa making their first appearance.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.