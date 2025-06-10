'A well-deserved recognition for Dhoni'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the semifinal against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup at Old Trafford, which was his final appearance in international cricket. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Former India international Suresh Raina penned a touching note hailing former India captain and his long-time friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame during a special ceremony in London on Monday.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain became the 11th Indian, and ninth Indian male cricketer, to receive the honour.

According to Raina, Dhoni's induction into the illustrious club was a 'well-deserved' reward for his leadership qualities and unprecedented achievements in the sport.

"The Legend Enters the Hall! @mahi7781 incredible career & contributions to cricket have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame. From electrifying finishes to game-changing leadership, Dhoni bhai has left an indelible mark on the sport. His calm demeanour, razor-sharp instincts & unwavering commitment have inspired millions. A true icon & legend of the game, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers," Raina wrote on his Instagram page.

The ICC Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the contributions of cricketers from across the generations and all over the world. Players are eligible for induction five years after their final international appearance.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. His final appearance in Indian colours was in the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and clinching the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.

The stumper-batter played 350 ODIs, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, with 10 centuries and 73 fifties. In 90 Tests, he scored 4,876 runs at an average of just over 38, with six hundreds and close to 300 dismissals.

Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183 not out against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format.

Overall, Dhoni has 17,266 international runs and 829 dismissals from 538 matches under his belt.