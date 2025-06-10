WTC final: 'History, records don't mean anything'

IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma with the Test mace on Tuesday, the eve of the WTC final on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Former India coach and cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that South Africa and Australia can't take the World Test Championship final "for granted" despite the impressive record they boast at the iconic Lord's. For Bangar, the only way to lift the mace will be to play their "best cricket".

Since 1991, South Africa has lost just once at the 'Home of Cricket', won five and drawn a solitary match, boasting an impressive success ratio. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Australia, have churned out 18 wins from 40 matches, having a detailed view of how the conditions at the venue play out.

Despite the impressive record that the WTC finalists are in possession of, Bangar doesn't believe the Proteas or the Baggy Greens will receive an edge over the other in the Ultimate Test, which is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.

"I don't go by statistics and what has happened in the past. The thing is that there are multiple players, and a generation of players has now changed. There were the likes of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis at one time. But now there is a new generation of South African cricketers.

"For them, it could be a part of the folklore, but if they have to win, they have to play good cricket. In sports, past history and records don't mean anything," JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar told ANI in a media conference on the eve of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025.

"If you can go out and try to play your best cricket, ensure that most of your players perform on the given day.

"If the majority of your players are performing, then you place yourself in the best possible chance to win on that particular day. Both these teams, despite the very strong legacy that they have at this particular venue, they still can't take anything for granted and have to play their best cricket on the day," he added.