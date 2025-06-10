HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bavuma reveals South Africa's Playing XI for WTC final

June 10, 2025 18:30 IST

Drugs ban gives Rabada extra motivation for WTC final, says the Proteas captain

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and team consultant Stuart Broad during practice on Monday. Rabada will lead the attack with Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi

IMAGE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and team consultant Stuart Broad during practice on Monday. Rabada will lead the attack with Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

South Africa are backing fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to bring extra motivation to the World Test Championship final against Australia after serving a one-month drugs ban.

Rabada tested positive for cocaine in January, which was only revealed in April, and served a one-month ban while competing in the Indian Premier League.

It has been an embarrassing episode for the 30-year-old Rabada, second in the world test bowling rankings, but his captain Temba Bavuma said he expected it would fire him up for the game at Lord’s starting on Wednesday.

 

"It’s definitely a motivation. It's been a couple of weeks now that everything has unfolded," Bavuma told a press conference on Tuesday.

"He had a conversation with the team and put himself on the spot for further questioning from any of the players. As far as we are concerned, that's kind of behind us, we really come here with the focus of what we need to do.

"And I think he's in the best shape that he's ever been. Playing against the Australians as well, that'll be extra motivation for him. I think he's in a very good space."

South African captain Temba Bavuma 

IMAGE: South Africa's Temba Bavuma during the press conference ahead of the WTC Final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Rabada will lead the attack along with Marco Jansen, with Lungi Ngidi as first change after he was preferred in the team to veteran seamer Dane Paterson, who had been in contention for a place because of his experience on English wickets.

"It’s probably one of the tougher decisions that we’ve have to make. It was more from a tactical point of view; probably a little bit more pace coming from Lungi," Bavuma said.

South Africa have also promoted all-rounder Wiaan Mulder up to number three in the batting order.

"He’s quite young, obviously, in that position. But having seen the way he's kind of grown in the last two years within the red-ball game, it’s about giving him a lot more confidence, backing him, and just allowing him to do what he does best," Bavuma said.

South Africa are competing in the final for the first time while Australia are defending champions.

South Africa team: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi,

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WTC Final: SA spurred on by lessons from past failings
Gambhir demands 'good pitch' for...
South Africa strike confident note ahead of WTC final
Anderson on Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
Spin could be major factor but adapting is key: Smith

