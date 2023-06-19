Warner must score in the 2nd innings to make an impact: Ponting

IMAGE: Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for 9 on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Warner was dismissed by Stuart Broad for just nine runs in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, making it 15 times the left-hander has fallen to the English bowler.

Although Warner looked good in the first innings, the pressure is squarely on him to step on the gas, as the Ashes series goes on.

But former Australia captain Ponting says he saw signs in both the first Edgbaston innings and Warner’s knock against India in the World Test Championship Final that suggest he’s close to getting back among the runs.

“I thought he looked really good in the first innings of the WTC Final; the 40-odd he made there, he played really well,” Ponting told Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“And even though he made nine in the first innings here, the way he actually started his innings was the best I've seen him start in two years of Test cricket. So it's still there.

“I think the fact that he wasn't able to score as freely as he would've wanted at the start of that innings played a part in him playing the shot that he did.

“But there's no doubt the second innings is an important one for him – not just for his career's sake, but it's going to be a big innings as far as this game and this series goes.

“If he starts the same way that he started in the first innings, then I think he will make some runs.”