PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3

June 18, 2023 18:22 IST
Images from Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja is bowled by England pacer Ollie Robinson during Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham, on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Australian Usman Khawaja's mammoth innings came to an end when he was bowled for 141 by Ollie Robinson before lunch on day three of the first Ashes Test on Sunday, as the tourists just failed to surpass England's first-innings total of 393.

 

Australia, who resumed on 311/5 on a warm, overcast morning at Edgbaston, lost both settled batters Khawaja and Alex Carey before three more wickets fell in quick succession as the visitors ended on 386 - seven runs short of England's first innings total.

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson celebrates after dismissing Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Khawaja played with great composure for most of his knock, showcasing his experience as he picked off the singles and kept the ship steady.

However, as England captain Ben Stokes piled on the pressure with an aggressive field placement comprised of six catchers, Khawaja took the bait, charging down the wicket before Robinson's inch-perfect yorker uprooted his off-stump.

IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins played a valuable knock of 38, with three sixes. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Earlier, James Anderson was denied Carey's wicket in the day's first over due to a Jonny Bairstow drop, but an angling delivery from the veteran bowler snared the Australian for 66 two overs later, ending his 118-run stand with Khawaja.

Australia captain Pat Cummins contributed 38 runs, hitting Moeen Ali for two sixes in an over before the spinner briefly left the field for treatment on an injury to his spinning finger.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes takes the catch to dismiss Pat Cummins off the bowling of Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Earlier on Sunday, the ICC said England all-rounder Moeen Ali had been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the code of conduct on day two of the Test after applying drying spray to his finger without permission from the on-field umpires.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
