WPL PIX: Matthews' fifty powers MI despite setbacks

WPL PIX: Matthews' fifty powers MI despite setbacks

Source: PTI
February 28, 2024 21:56 IST
IMAGES from the Women's Premier League game in Bengaluru between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz

Hayley Matthews

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Matthews celebrates her half century. Photograph: BCCI

Hayley Matthews made a scrappy half-century as Mumbai Indians reached a competitive 161 for six against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League game in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mumbai did not have the services of skipper and in-form Harmanpreet Kaur and lead pacer Shabnim Ismail, as both were nursing niggles.

 

Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Sophie Ecclestone celebrates the wicket of Nat-Sciver Brunt. Photograph: BCCI

Nat-Sciver Brunt led Mumbai but the absence of Harmanpreet was visible in their batting in the middle overs as Matthews (55, 47b, 9x4, 1x6) often struggled for timing.

The defending champions made a sedate start to their innings and they had to wait till the fourth over for the first four.

Yastika Bhatia (26, 22b) gave Mumbai the much-needed acceleration when the left-hander hammered 18 runs off left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani through a sequence of three fours and a six, which was thumped right over the bowler's head.

However, Bhatia did not last long as a pull played closer to her body off Harris ended in the hands of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Yastika Bhatia

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia (gave Mumbai the much-needed acceleration. Photograph: BCCI

Matthews too tried to up the tempo and found the occasional big hits amid a slew of mis-time shots. Her four and six off successive balls off left-arm spinner Gayakwad were a reminder to her power and timing when in flow.

The West Indian, who was dropped on 43 by Deepti Sharma off Harris, reached her fifty in 44 balls but could not kick on.

Her effort to clear long-on off Gayakwad did not have elevation and distance as Harris completed an easy catch.

A couple of hefty blows in the final stages by Pooja Vastrakar (18, 12b) and Issy Wong (15 not out off 6) helped Mumbai to cross the 150-run mark. 

Source: PTI
Who's The Gent With Gill?
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Seen Dhoni's Railways Appointment Letter?
Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak
Govt bans 2 JK-based groups for anti-India activities
Disney, RIL sign deal; Nita Ambani to head the JV
If true...: Siddaramaiah on alleged 'pro-Pak' slogans
