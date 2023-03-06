No Sponsors? Navgire Salutes Thaala

IMAGE: Kiran Navgire hammered a 43-ball 53 in UP Warriorz's opening WPL match against the Gujarat Giants. Photograph: Photograph: BCCI

The Women's Premier League has gotten off to a smashing start, with the first two days already throwing up 200+ scores and thrilling edge-of-the-seat contests.

The inaugural edition of the women's league was a much-awaited one, for both players and fans. And in under two days, we've already witnessed record-breaking performances with players giving it their all.

For some teams, the start to the season has been smashing while it has been underwhelming for others.

Gujarat Giants suffered two consecutive losses on the trot as UP Warriorz began its campaign with a thrilling win.

The Giants-Warriorz contest caught everyone's attention for more reasons than one. After two one-sided contests, the third match of the tournament was a typical T20 encounter with a thrilling last over finish.

UP's Kiran Navgire hammered a solid half-century as the Warriorz opened their campaign with a win.

IMAGE: UP Warriorz began their WPL season with a thrilling win over Gujarat Giants. Photograph: Photograph: BCCI

It was not only Navgire's knock that caught everyone's attention. While her batting set up the win, her bat became a talking point.

The batter's willow didn't have any sponsor labels on it. But that didn't stop Kiran from etching something on it herself.

She had written down 'MSD 07' on her willow.

Netizens hailed Navgire for her tribute to the legend who will captain the Chennai Super Kings this IPL, possibly for the last time, before handing the mantle to Ben Stokes next season.