WPL PIX: Harris dazzles for UP as Gujarat fall to second straight loss

IMAGE: Grace Harris put up a sizzling display to guide UP to a thrilling win. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS

Grace Harris played a match-winning knock as Gujarat Giants fell to their second straight loss in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

After posting 169/6, Kim Garth, who came in as Deandra Dottin’s replacement, put Gujarat in the driver's seat with a scintillating display with the ball. Garth pocketed a fifer took put Giants in control, but once again all it took was one player to turn the game on it's head. With the asking rate climbing over 15, Harris came to UP's rescue with a sizzling half-century.

Needing 63 from 24, Harris' half-century saw UP snatch the win away from Gujarat. Harris hammered an unbeaten 59 off 26 as UP opened their campaign with a thrilling three-wicket win.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants got off to a shaky start with Sophie Ecclestone rattling the top-order.

IMAGE: Sophie Ecclestone celebrates after removing opener Sabhineni Meghana. Photograph: Photograph: Faheem Hussain / SPORTZPICS

Though the Giants put up a much better show with the willow than their previous match as they posted 169/6 in 20 overs.

Openers Sabhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley scored 34 off 23 for the opening wicket Deepti Sharma removed the first Giants wicket. Dunkley departed for an 11-ball 13 as GG was reduced to 34/1 in 3.5 overs.

IMAGE: Annabel Sutherland falls after a 10-ball 8. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS

Gujarat lost both their openers in the powerplay.

Giants continued to lose wickets as Annabel Sutherland was next to fall. Ecclestone picked up her second of the evening as GG was reduced to 50/3 in 7.1 overs.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets. Photograph: Photograph: Prashant Shoot / SPORTZPICS

Harleen Deol top-scored for the Giants with a 32-ball 46. Deol’s innings was peppered with seven boundaries. But regular wickets kept Giants in check.

Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone led the attack with the ball, pocketing two wickets each. While Deepti turned in figures of 2/27, Ecclestone registered figures of 2/25.