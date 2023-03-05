PIX! WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Halftime photos

IMAGE: Harleen Deol top-scored for the Giants with a 32-ball 46. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS

In match no. 3 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants opted to bat first against UP Warriorz. While Giants entered the match after a crushing loss in their opener, Warriorz are playing their first match of the inaugural WPL season.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants got off to a shaky start with Sophie Ecclestone rattling the top-order.

IMAGE: Sophie Ecclestone celebrates after removing opener Sabhineni Meghana. Photograph: Photograph: Faheem Hussain / SPORTZPICS

Though the Giants put up a much better show with the willow than their previous match as they posted 169/6 in 20 overs.

Openers Sabhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley scored 34 off 23 for the opening wicket Deepti Sharma removed the first Giants wicket. Dunkley departed for an 11-ball 13 as GG was reduced to 34/1 in 3.5 overs.

IMAGE: Annabel Sutherland falls after a 10-ball 8. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS

Gujarat lost both their openers in the powerplay.

Giants continued to lose wickets as Annabel Sutherland was next to fall. Ecclestone picked up her second of the evening as GG was reduced to 50/3 in 7.1 overs.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets. Photograph: Photograph: Prashant Shoot / SPORTZPICS

Harleen Deol top-scored for the Giants with a 32-ball 46. Deol’s innings was peppered with seven boundaries. But regular wickets kept Giants in check.

Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone led the attack with the ball, pocketing two wickets each. While Deepti turned in figures of 2/27, Ecclestone registered figures of 2/25.