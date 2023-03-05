News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL sees first big injury in tournament opener

WPL sees first big injury in tournament opener

March 05, 2023 12:01 IST
Gujarat Giants’ skipper Beth Mooney receives attention from the physio after injuring her knee during the first over of their innings in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday

IMAGE: Gujarat Giants' skipper Beth Mooney receives attention from the physio after injuring her knee during the first over of their innings in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/WPL

Australia opener Beth Mooney's Women's Premier League (WPL) debut did not go according to plan as the Gujarat Giants captain retired with a knee injury in Saturday's tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

Mooney, who top-scored for champions Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa last month, won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Indians, who amassed 207-5 at the DY Patil Stadium near Mumbai.

 

Leading Gujarat's chase, Mooney faced three balls before injuring her left knee as she turned while running.

The 29-year-old, in her first major captaincy role, had to be helped off the field, and Gujarat were all out for 64 in 15.1 overs, succumbing to a massive defeat.

Sneh Rana, Mooney's deputy at Gujarat, could not immediately provide an update on the extent of the Australia's injury.

"We are still to be updated by the physio," Rana said even as she promised Gujarat, who face UP Warriorz on Sunday, would bounce back.

"We will keep our head high. The tournament has just started. We'll come back stronger."

Mooney's national team opening partner Alyssa Healy leads UP Warriorz, while Australia captain Meg Lanning is in charge of Delhi Capitals.

Source: REUTERS
