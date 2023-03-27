Meet Mumbai Indians' Star Performers!

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt was named the player of the match in the WPL 2023 final against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians outclassed Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a thrilling final to emerge champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

WPL 2023 lived up to its top billing with a pulsating title clash as Mumbai Indians chased down 131 with three balls to spare.

A look at Mumbai's star performers in the WPL final:

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt's batting steered Mumbai Indians to victory in the WPL final. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten half-century to guide Mumbai Indians to the title.

Sciver-Brunt showed great composure in a pressure situation as her 60 not out from 55 balls to take her team to victory.

The player of the final hit her third half-century of WPL 2023 to finish as the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 332 runs.

Sciver-Brunt, in the company of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) rescued Mumbai Indians after a couple of early wickets as the duo put on a decisive stand of 72 runs for the third wicket.

She finished off the game in style, with a superb ramp shot off Alice Capsey over the wicket-keeper for a boundary in the final over to take Mumbai Indians to victory with three balls to spare.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Hayley Matthews starred with the ball for Mumbai Indians with sensational figures of 3/5 in four overs, including two maidens, and was instrumental in restricting Delhi to 131/9 in their 20 overs.

Matthews finished as the joint top wicket-taker in WPL 2023 with 16 wickets in 10 games at an impressive economy rate of 5.94.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Isabelle Wong, centre, celebrates with her team-mates after taking a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Even though she went for runs, Isabelle Wong continued her good form with the ball to finish with 3/42 to tally 15 wickets in the tournament, joint second with team-mates Amelie Kerr and Saika Ishaque.