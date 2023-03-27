Meet Mumbai Indians' Star Performers!

Mumbai Indians outclassed Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a thrilling final to emerge champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.
WPL 2023 lived up to its top billing with a pulsating title clash as Mumbai Indians chased down 131 with three balls to spare.
A look at Mumbai's star performers in the WPL final:
England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten half-century to guide Mumbai Indians to the title.
Sciver-Brunt showed great composure in a pressure situation as her 60 not out from 55 balls to take her team to victory.
The player of the final hit her third half-century of WPL 2023 to finish as the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 332 runs.
Sciver-Brunt, in the company of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) rescued Mumbai Indians after a couple of early wickets as the duo put on a decisive stand of 72 runs for the third wicket.
She finished off the game in style, with a superb ramp shot off Alice Capsey over the wicket-keeper for a boundary in the final over to take Mumbai Indians to victory with three balls to spare.
Hayley Matthews starred with the ball for Mumbai Indians with sensational figures of 3/5 in four overs, including two maidens, and was instrumental in restricting Delhi to 131/9 in their 20 overs.
Matthews finished as the joint top wicket-taker in WPL 2023 with 16 wickets in 10 games at an impressive economy rate of 5.94.
Even though she went for runs, Isabelle Wong continued her good form with the ball to finish with 3/42 to tally 15 wickets in the tournament, joint second with team-mates Amelie Kerr and Saika Ishaque.