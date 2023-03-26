WPL Final Photos: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Images from the WPL final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians celebrate the fall of a Delhi Capitals wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals posted 131 for nine against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League in Mumbai on Sunday.

Skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning run out. Photograph: BCCI

Shafali Verma (11) and Marizanne Kapp (18) also reached double figures but couldn't capitalise on as DC were looking down the barrel at 79 for 9 in 16 overs.

Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out) then added 52 runs off just 24 balls to take DC to a competitive score.

IMAGE: Issy Wong led the attack with the ball for MI. Photograph: BCCI

Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3, while Issy Wong (3/42) continued her sensational run, claiming three more wickets and Melie Kerr (2/18) was the other wicket taker for MI.