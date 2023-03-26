News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL FINAL PIX: Sachin, Rohit cheer on MI at Brabourne

WPL FINAL PIX: Sachin, Rohit cheer on MI at Brabourne

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 26, 2023 20:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians faced off Delhi Capitals in the WPL final. Photograph: BCCI

The air at the Brabourne Stadium was a festive one as the final of the Women’s Premier League got underway.

The wait for the inaugural edition of the WPL has been a long and sometimes frustrating one. But the maiden season of the tournament did not disappoint as five teams churned out a thrilling tournament.

 

And ultimately it was Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians who made it to the finals of the women’s T20 league. While Capitals topped the points table with a better net runrate, MI finished second. 

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma at the Brabourne Stadium. Photograph: Twitter

The final of the tournament witnessed a packed house, and the star quotient was definitely at an all-time high! Cheering on the Mumbai Indians were none other than Rohit Sharma and co.!

As the Mumbai team led by Harmanpreet Kaur took to the field, their IPL counterparts – the most successful IPL franchise was present in the stadium to cheer on the MI women’s team.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar at the Brabourne Stadium for the WPL final. Photograph: Twitter

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad was present in the stands to cheer on the Mumbai side as they faced off the Capitals.

Apart from the MI squad, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal were also present in the stands.

IMAGE: The MI squad at the stadium to cheer on their women counterpart Photograph: Twitter

Coming to the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: GT have all bases covered to defend their title
IPL: GT have all bases covered to defend their title
DC has tough task at hand sans X-factor Pant
DC has tough task at hand sans X-factor Pant
SEE: 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets
SEE: 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets
Rajasthan man held for threat email to Salman Khan
Rajasthan man held for threat email to Salman Khan
Khalistan Protesters Attack PTI Journalist
Khalistan Protesters Attack PTI Journalist
Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Kochi, one hurt
Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Kochi, one hurt
SEE: SRH Players Enjoy Pool Volleyball
SEE: SRH Players Enjoy Pool Volleyball

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

When Raina, Bhajji, Sree met Pant

When Raina, Bhajji, Sree met Pant

'The road to recovery has begun'

'The road to recovery has begun'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances