WPL FINAL PIX: Sachin, Rohit cheer on MI at Brabourne

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians faced off Delhi Capitals in the WPL final. Photograph: BCCI

The air at the Brabourne Stadium was a festive one as the final of the Women’s Premier League got underway.

The wait for the inaugural edition of the WPL has been a long and sometimes frustrating one. But the maiden season of the tournament did not disappoint as five teams churned out a thrilling tournament.

And ultimately it was Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians who made it to the finals of the women’s T20 league. While Capitals topped the points table with a better net runrate, MI finished second.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma at the Brabourne Stadium. Photograph: Twitter

The final of the tournament witnessed a packed house, and the star quotient was definitely at an all-time high! Cheering on the Mumbai Indians were none other than Rohit Sharma and co.!

As the Mumbai team led by Harmanpreet Kaur took to the field, their IPL counterparts – the most successful IPL franchise was present in the stadium to cheer on the MI women’s team.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar at the Brabourne Stadium for the WPL final. Photograph: Twitter

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad was present in the stands to cheer on the Mumbai side as they faced off the Capitals.

Apart from the MI squad, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal were also present in the stands.

IMAGE: The MI squad at the stadium to cheer on their women counterpart Photograph: Twitter

Coming to the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians.