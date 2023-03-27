WPL 2023: Figure Out The Top Performers

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the WPL final. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians crowned champions! A statement one is all too familiar with, but this time it’s the women’s team who scripted history.

In the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai side went down in the pages of history as they lifted the maiden WPL trophy.

With Mumbai lifting the WPL trophy, curtains dropped on the first season of the women’s league. The tournament has been a highly-awaited one and the inaugural season served as a big boost for women’s cricket as fans piled into the stadiums to cheer them on.

The WPL threw up several mouthwatering clashes and thrilling edge-of-the-seat contests, along with several individual stars who took the tournament by storm.

Let’s take a look at the top performers from the 2023 WPL season:

Catch of the season: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s catch at slip to dismiss UP Warriorz’ Devika Vaidya

Emerging player of the season: Yastika Bhatia (MI)

Powerful striker of the tournament: Sophie Devine (RCB)

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning clinched the Orange Cap. Photograph: BCCI

Orange Cap:

Delhi Capitals failed to cross the final hurdle, but skipper Meg Lanning topped the batting charts following a memorable season. Having scored the most runs this season, the Australian skipper, who led Delhi from the front this season, won the Orange Cap.

1. Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals): 345 runs

2. Natalie Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians): 332 runs

3. Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz): 302 runs

4. Harmanpreet Kaur (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 281 runs

5. Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians): 271 runs

IMAGE: Hayley Matthews won the race for the purple cap. Photograph: BCCI

Purple Cap:

Not only did MI lay hands on the trophy, but the players dominated the charts. Hayley Matthews enjoyed a phenomenal season, as she not only finished amongst the top-five of most runs scored, but also bagged the Purple Cap.

1. Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians): 16 wickets

2. Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz): 16 wickets

3. Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians): 15 wickets

4. Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians): 15 wickets

5. Saika Ishaque (Mumbai Indians): 15 wickets

IMAGE: Sophie Devine hammered the highest score. Photograph: BCCI

Highest Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s inaugural edition was a forgettable one, but they did have their moments under the sun. While the batting charts was dominated by batters from the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, RCB’s Sophie Devine played the highest score of the 2023 WPL season.

Devine fell just one short of hammering WPL’s first century during RCB’s WPL match against Gujarat Giants. Hammering at a smashing strike-rate of 275, Devine played a sizzling 36-ball 99. Devine’s knock saw her post the highest score of the season. Devine was awarded the most powerful striker of the season award.

1. Sophie Devine (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 99 off 36 against Gujarat Giants

2. Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz): 96n.o off 47 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

3. Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz): 90n.o off 50 against Delhi Capitals

4. Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals): 84 off 45 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

5. Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians): 77n.o off 38 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IMAGE: Marizanne Kapp turned in the best bowling figures. Photograph: BCCI

Best Bowling Figures:

Not the WPL trophy, but Delhi had their share of top performers. Marizanne Kapp, who has been stellar for the Delhi Capitals, turned in the best bowling figures this season.

1. Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals): 5/15 against Gujarat Giants

2. Tara Norris (Delhi Capitals): 5/29 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

3. Kim Garth (Gujarat Giants): 5/36 against UP Warriorz

4. Saika Ishaque (Mumbai Indians): 4/11 against Gujarat Giants

5. Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz) 4/13 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IMAGE: Hayley Matthews Stiver-Brunt adjudged MVP. Photograph: BCCI

Most Valuable Player:

Hayley Matthews took the tournament by storm and delivered with both and ball for champions Mumbai Indians.

1. Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians): 284 pts

2. Natalie Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians): 272.5 pts

3. Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals): 218.5 pts

4. Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians): 213.5 pts

5. Issy Wong (UP Warriorz): 194 pts

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians take a lap around the Brabourne stadium after winning the maiden WPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Fairplay:

1. Mumbai Indians: 82 pts

2. Delhi Capitals: 80 pts

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 80 pts

4. Gujarat Giants: 77 pts

5. UP Warriorz: 64 pts