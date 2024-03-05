News
'Coach Threw Captain, Team Under Bus'

'Coach Threw Captain, Team Under Bus'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 05, 2024 12:01 IST
Sai Kishore

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni publicly slammed Captain Sai Kishore's decision to bat first. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X
 

Dinesh Karthik has strongly criticised Tamil Nadu Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni for singling out Captain Sai Kishore as the scapegoat after the team's innings defeat against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

The controversy began when Kulkarni slammed Sai Kishore's decision to bat first, triggering a social media uproar with fans expressing their discontent.

Former Tamil Nadu player Dinesh Karthik took to social media to share his disappointment with Kulkarni's comments.

'This is so WRONG. Instead of supporting the captain who led the team to the semis after 7 years, viewing it as a positive step, the coach has unjustly thrown his captain and team under the bus.'

Kulkarni had criticised Sai Kishore's decision to bat first after winning the toss on a seemingly green pitch. Tamil Nadu suffered a batting collapse, being bowled out for 146. Mumbai capitalised on the situation, with Shardul Thakur's explosive century leading them to 378, securing a substantial 232 run lead.

Dinesh Karthik

In the second innings, Tamil Nadu faced another collapse, being dismissed for 162, resulting in a crushing defeat by an innings and 70 runs.

Kulkarni's post-match comments about losing the game on Day 1 due to the captain's decision did not sit well with DK, who expressed his displeasure using five thumbs down emojis.

REDIFF CRICKET
