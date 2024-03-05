News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit scolds the players when...'

'Rohit scolds the players when...'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 05, 2024 09:25 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's leadership extends beyond tactical acumen. Photograph: BCCI
 

In anticipation of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma is set to lead India, with the backing of the Indian think-tank, aiming to break the ICC trophy drought for the Asian giants.

This week's 5th Test against England provides a platform to discuss Rohit's leadership qualities, as revealed by former India pacer Praveen Kumar in an interview with The Times of India newspaper.
Kumar effusively praised Rohit's captaincy, labeling him as a 'yaaro ka yaar' (friend of friends).

Drawing parallels with the leadership style of Sourav Ganguly, who laid the foundation for Indian cricket's rise this century, Praveen Kumar highlighted Rohit's adaptness in blending youth and experience, fostering a team dynamic reminiscent of Ganguly's era.

Rohit Sharma

'Rohit is a fantastic skipper, leading the side with finesse,' Praveen Kumar remarked.

Reflecting on the captain's style, Praveen Kumar noted, 'He scolds the players when they make mistakes and hugs them too. He guides them and gives them all liberty on the field.'

According to him, Rohit's leadership extends beyond tactical acumen, encompassing a nurturing environment where players feel both supported and empowered.

