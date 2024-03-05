News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ellyse Perry's H-U-G-E 6 Smashes Car Window

Ellyse Perry's H-U-G-E 6 Smashes Car Window

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 05, 2024 09:55 IST
IMAGE: Ellyse Perry treated the enthusiastic crowd to an entertaining spectacle. Photograph: BCCI

In a spectacular display of power hitting, Ellyse Perry showcased her brute force for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during their Women's Premier League 2024 clash against UP Warriorz on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

 

Concluding their home season with a high-octane encounter, Perry treated the enthusiastic crowd to an entertaining spectacle.

The pinnacle of her innings occurred in the penultimate ball of the 19th over when she sent Deepti Sharma's delivery soaring over the long-on boundary, an 80-metre six that thrilled the fans and shattered a car window.

Even Perry couldn't contain her surprise when her powerful shot shattered the car window, her hands on her head in disbelief.

Perry's formidable performance included a half-century off 34 balls, amassing 58 runs off 37 deliveries with four boundaries and an equal number of sixes.

The 33-year-old Australian star showcased her dominance against the Warriorz, leaving a lasting impact on the match.

With Captain Smriti Mandhana and Perry contributing engaging fifties, RCB set an imposing total of 198 for three in their 20 overs. The strategic decision to promote S Meghana to the opening slot proved beneficial, breaking RCB's two-match losing streak.

