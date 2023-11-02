PIX: India's pacers blow away Sri Lanka for 55

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the World Cup match in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Some fiery fast bowling from India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj lit up their World Cup encounter with Sri Lanka and helped the unbeaten hosts secure a thumping 302-run victory in Mumbai on Thursday, becoming the first side to book a semi-final spot.

It was India's seventh win from as many matches in this year's 50-over tournament, and arguably their most dominant, with Sri Lanka's batters lasting under 20 overs while chasing a 358-run target.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages with Kusal Mendis's side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to an awful start. Jasprit Bumrah struck with the first delivery before Siraj picked up the next three wickets to reduce them to four for three runs.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates his five-wicket-haul after taking the wicket of Kasun Rajitha. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Coming into the attack next, Shami bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure that India's juggernaut rolled on. Shami finished with 5/18 while Siraj took 3/16 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs, their lowest total in a 50-over World Cup.

India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill earlier hit commanding fifties and combined in a second-wicket stand of 189 to help the hosts post 357 for eight.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Dushan Hemantha. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After Kohli and Gill fell to left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka in quick succession, India's number four Shreyas Iyer provided the late flourish to the innings with a 56-ball 82.

Iyer hit three fours and six sixes in his knock before Madushanka, who finished with 5-80, dismissed the local batter to pick up his first five-wicket haul in the format.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis is bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Madushanka gave Sri Lanka a dream start by dismissing in-form India captain Rohit Sharma with the second ball of the innings after the island nation won the toss and decided to bowl on a hot and humid day at the Wankhede Stadium.

IMAGE: A jubilant Mohammed Siraj after dismissing Sadeera Samarawickrama. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Kohli then made 88 off 94 balls while Gill scored a run-a-ball 92 to put the Sri Lanka bowlers to the sword. Gill survived a dropped catch on eight while Kohli also got an early reprieve on 10 during his knock.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for leg before wicket against Dimuth Karunaratne. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer hits a six. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put on 189 runs for the second wicket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Shubman Gill got back among the runs with a fluent innings of 92. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Virat Kohli plays the pull shot. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters