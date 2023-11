Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/X

V V S Laxman was plastered with cake by Rishabh Pant at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Laxman, who turned 49 on November 1, is the head of cricket at the NCA where Pant has been based for a few months as he attempts to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a car crash in December 2023.



'Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 sir,' Pant captioned the video on X.