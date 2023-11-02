News
Kohli, Gill's Camaraderie Steals The Show

Kohli, Gill's Camaraderie Steals The Show

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 02, 2023 12:15 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X
 

Virat Kohli not only leads and motivates his team-mates on the field but also cultivates profound relationships with the younger generation of players, both within and outside the game.

The heartwarming bond between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill is a source of pure delight for fans. Their genuine connection extends beyond the cricket field, offering a touching glimpse into the camaraderie within Team India.

While both Gill and Kohli arrived at the tournament with impressive one day cricket records, Gill's performance in the competition has yet to truly stand out.

Gill, who missed the initial two games due to dengue, has only managed one fifty since his return. He has been, at times, dismissed in what's often referred to as 'soft dismissals.'

On the other hand, the seasoned campaigner, Virat Kohli, has continued to shine, amassing 354 runs at an impressive average of 88, including a century and three half-centuries.

As India takes on Sri Lanka at the Wankhese stadium on Thursday, fans eagerly anticipate a game where these talented batters will look to make their mark and contribute to their team's success in the World Cup.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

