World Cup final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show

World Cup final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show

Source: PTI
November 16, 2023 20:00 IST
IMAGE: The World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played in Ahmedabad on November 19, said an official on Thursday.

The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthral people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area.

 

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

India has already reached the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday. India will play the final match against the winner of the second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF usually comprises nine aircraft and it has performed numerous air shows across the country.

The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
WC controversy: Former Pak cricketer questions Rohit
'Kohli can break Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries'
World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma is India's real hero'
U'khand rescue op may last 2-3 more days: VK Singh
World Cup PIX: Australia stay on course
Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed
WC controversy: Former Pak cricketer questions Rohit
India's Journey To World Cup Final

Shami's Magnificent Seven!

