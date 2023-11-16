World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma is India's real hero'

'The genuine hero of this Indian side, who has changed the culture of this Indian side is Rohit Sharma.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma smashed four sixes and four fours in his 29-ball 47 to give India a flying start in the first semi-final against New Zealand. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed skipper Rohit Sharma as the 'real hero' for changing the culture of the Indian team by playing fearless cricket in World Cup 2023.

India faced the flak for playing timid cricket during the last two T20 World Cups where they failed to cross the Super-12 stages in 2021 and were blown away by England in the semi-final in the last edition.



However, India have been relentless this World Cup as they reached their first final in 12 years on the back of 10 wins on the bounce, the latest being their 70-run hammering of New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday.



"The headlines tomorrow will be about (Virat) Kohli, will be about Shreyas Iyer, and will be about Mohammad Shami. But the genuine hero of this Indian side, who has changed the culture of this Indian side is Rohit Sharma," Hussain said on Sky Sports.



"Dinesh Karthik was with the side when India played England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide, where they played meek, timid cricket, got a below-par score and England knocked them off by 10 wickets. He told DK that we gonna have to change."

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates winning the match with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The semi-final win was set up by Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI hundred and Shreyas Iyer's 70-ball 105 as India posted a massive 397/4 and returned to dismiss New Zealand for 327, riding on Mohammed Shami's 7/57.



India's batting unit has played attacking cricket with skipper Rohit leading from the front all throughout the tournament with his aggressive batting setting the platform.



On Wednesday too, Rohit smashed four sixes and four fours in his 29-ball 47 to give India a flying start.



"I think that the real hero today was Rohit," Hussain said.



"Group stage is different and knockout stage is different and the skipper showed everyone and showed his dressing room that they are going to play fearless cricket in the knockouts as well, Rohit Sharma sent a clear message with the approach."



India will face the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia in Sunday's final.