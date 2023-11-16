India's Journey To World Cup Final

There was no stopping India who stormed into their fourth World Cup final, after outclassing New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai on Wednesday.



This was India's first ODI World Cup final in 12 years as they stormed into the title clash, winning 10 games on the trot.



This is India's fourth ODI World Cup final and their first victory against New Zealand in a knockout match in an ICC event.



India will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.



A look at India's journey to the World Cup 2023 final.

Match 1: India beat Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and K L Rahul posted a match-winning partnership for India against Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X

India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and K L Rahul guided them through a jittery run chase.



India made a shocking start to their reply with three of their top four batters falling for ducks -- for the first time in an ODI -- inside two overs.

Dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went on to make 85 as he masterminded yet another successful chase for India.



His partner in the 165-run fourth wicket stand, Rahul, produced a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India reached the target of 200 in 41.2 overs.



India's spin-heavy attack had bundled out the five-times champions for 199 on a turning track at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

Match 2: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in New Delhi

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI/X

India cantered to their second successive win of the tournament after Captain Rohit Sharma's sparkling century set up their eight wicket thrashing of Afghanistan.



Rohit belted 131 off 84 balls, clobbering five sixes and 16 fours, as twice champions India chased down a 273 run victory target with 15 overs to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



Match 3: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket against Pakistan. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters



India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to maintain their unblemished 50 overs World Cup record against their rivals.



India got themselves in the driving seat early by bundling out their opponents for 191 inside 43 overs.



Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.



The win was India's eighth in the ODI World Cup against Pakistan.



Match 4: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Pune

IMAGE: Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 103 to take India to victory against Bangladesh. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli smashed a century as India cruised to their fourth consecutive victory with a clinical seven wicket win against Bangladesh.



Electing to bat, Bangladesh could not capitalise on a 93 run opening stand between Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan, making 256-8 on a good batting pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.



Rohit Sharma led India's rapid reply and Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred and secure India's win with 51 balls to spare.



Match 5: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dharamsala

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates Matt Henry's wicket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli anchored another tricky chase with perfection after Mohammad Shami's sizzling five wicket haul as India outclassed New Zealand by four wickets in the World Cup match in Dharamsala.



Mohammed Shami (5/54) starred with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 273 all out despite Daryl Mitchell's gutsy 130 off 127 balls.



Kohli (95 off 104) later anchored India's chase with a near blemish-free knock and shared three crucial 50-run stands with Shreyas Iyer (33), K L Rahul (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) to guide his side home in 48 overs.



Match 6: India beat England by 100 runs in Lucknow

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket against England. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India continued their unbeaten run as they crashed defending champions England in a lop-sided match in Lucknow.



Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes with a captain's knock of 87 in what initially appeared a below par total of 229/9 on a tricky surface at the Ekana Stadium.



England were reduced to 52/5 inside 16 overs in a remarkable batting capitulation and were eventually bundled out for 129 in inside 35 overs with Mohammed Shami claiming 4/22 for India.



Match 7: India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Kusal Mendis' wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Some fiery fast bowling from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj lit up powered India to a thumping 302 run victory against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, becoming the first side to book a semi-final spot after seven straight wins.



India's pacers ran riot as Sri Lanka's batters were bowled out under 20 overs while chasing a 358 run target.



Shami finished with 5/18 while Siraj took 3/16 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs, their lowest total in a 50 over World Cup.



Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill earlier hit commanding fifties and combined in a second-wicket stand of 189 to help the hosts post 357/8.



Match 8: India beat South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket against South Africa. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday with his second century of the World Cup and Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets as India thumped South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



South Africa's chase of 327 began shakily as they lost half their side cheaply for 40 runs inside 14 overs as Jadeja (5/33) and Mohammed Shami (2/18) wreaked havoc before the Proteas fell to only their second defeat, dismissed for 83 in 27.1 overs.



Kohli's unbeaten 101 took him level with Sachin Tendulkar on 49 one-day international hundreds.



Kohli dropped anchor in a third-wicket stand of 134 with Shreyas Iyer, who hit 77 with seven fours and two sixes, before making his ton in the 49th over as India finished with 326/5 on a slow Kolkata wicket



Match 9: India beat The Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century against The Netherlands. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul hit hundreds as India geared up for the semi-finals with a crushing 160 run victory over the Dutch.



Iyer (128 not out) struck his fourth ODI ton before Rahul (102) exploded as the duo powered India to a mammoth 410/4.



The Dutch side never threatened in the run chase and were dismissed for 250 in 47.5 overs.



Semi-final: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma celebrates New Zealand's final wicket, Lockie Ferguson. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli struck a record 50th hundred and fast bowler Mohammed Shami's seven wicket haul proved equally crucial as India overpowered New Zealand by 70 runs in a high-scoring semi-final on Wednesday.



Kohli's 117 and a blistering 105 from Shreyas Iyer helped India post 397/4 after they won the toss at the Wankhede stadium.



In reply, New Zealand, who beat India at the same stage in the 2019 tournament, were bundled out for 327 in the 49th over with Daryl Mitchell's excellent 134 proving to be in vain.



Shami finished with figures of 7/57 -- his third five-wicket haul in the tournament